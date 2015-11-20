BRASILIA Nov 20 The Brazilian government on
Friday altered rules to make infrastructure-backed notes more
attractive to insurance companies and complementary retirement
funds, in a bid to bolster investment in them.
The move comes as Brazil's largest pension funds are
reducing their investment in infrastructure, opting instead to
tap into government bonds paying higher interest rates at a
lower risk.
The National Monetary Council, or CMN, will allow issuers to
guarantee the so-called infrastructure bonds with federal
government debt.
The CMN, Brazil's main economic policy-making body, will
also allow listed insurance and complementary retirement funds
to invest up to 75 percent of their portfolio in infrastructure
bonds if at least 30 percent of the principal is guaranteed by
government debt. It set the limit at 80 percent for privately
held pension funds.
The federal government debt guarantee aims to make the bonds
more attractive for investors and increase the liquidity of that
asset class, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the measures are intended to stimulate
large investment firms to pour more client money into
infrastructure projects to help the economy recover.
President Dilma Rousseff is struggling to pull the economy
out of its worst recession in 25 years. Her government has
developed a series of infrastructure concession programs, but
tight credit conditions have limited the participation of
investors.
The guarantee will reduce risks for investors by linking the
bonds to lower-risk sovereign debt, the government said.
Deputy Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told Reuters last
week that the government was working on measures to mitigate
risks as a way to allow international pension and investment
funds to bolster investments in infrastructure bonds.
Although the infrastructure bonds were created to reduce the
reliance on state development bank BNDES's long-term
financing, offerings of the asset class have fallen short of
expectations.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)