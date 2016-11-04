(Adds details, background)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil will allow investors to
return concessions for road, railroad, port and airport projects
that have not taken off in an effort to attract fresh private
investment to modernize decrepit infrastructure, a government
source said on Friday.
A presidential decree will be issued as soon as next week to
revise concessions granted by the previous leftist government
that failed to take effect, the source, with knowledge of the
government's plans, told Reuters.
Outdated infrastructure has hobbled exports of commodities
by Brazil, one of the world's biggest food and minerals
producers, adding to shipment costs and reducing the South
American nation's competitive edge.
Current railroad concessions will be extended but will
require that private investors match public investments and
allow third-party freight on their lines, the source said.
The measure is being fine-tuned by President Michel Temer's
office before he signs it, said the source, who requested
anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the
matter.
Companies can negotiate the return of "problematic"
concessions and be compensated for non-amortized investments,
but they will not be able to bid again for the assets they have
returned, he said. However, they could seek other concessions.
Temer last month launched a sweeping plan to auction off
licenses to operate oil and gas, electricity and infrastructure
projects in an attempt to boost local and foreign investment and
pull Brazil out of its deepest recession since the 1930s.
His center-right government plans to sell concessions for
private companies to operate airports and railroads and build
roads and port terminals needed to ship exports by the South
American agricultural powerhouse.
One current contract that has run into difficulties is
Brazil's third-largest airport, Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro.
Singapore Changi Airport is seeking a potential new partner
for its investment in the international airport in case its
existing partner, a division of Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht
SA, leaves the project.
Changi partnered with Odebrecht and state airport operator
Infraero in 2013 for the rights to expand and operate Galeão.
But Odebrecht has been rocked by corruption scandals that landed
its chief executive in jail and have held up disbursement of a
long-term loan from state development bank BNDES.
(Reporting by Leo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Dan Grebler)