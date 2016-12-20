(Adds Riogaleão comments in paragraph 5)
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's government plans to
allow stakeholders in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to
pay overdue operating charges in monthly installments as
Congress considers legislation on infrastructure concessions,
newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday.
Riogaleão has delayed paying the government almost 1 billion
reais ($297.22 million) in concession rights since May, after
one of its partners, Odebrecht SA, was cited in a massive
corruption investigation.
The newspaper said Riogaleão could pay 240 million reais
($71.33 million) in 12 monthly installments while Congress
decides whether to approve a temporary decree issued by
President Michel Temer sketching out new rules for
infrastructure concessions.
The decree gave the government the power to strip concession
rights from investors that fail to meet the minimum terms of
their contracts. Congress has up to 90 days to rule on the
decree.
In an emailed statement, Riogaleão said it continued to hold
talks with the government to find a definitive way to make the
concession sustainable.
Brazilian regulator ANAC did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
($1 = 3.3645 reais)
