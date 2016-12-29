SAO PAULO Dec 29 The Brazilian state-run
infrastructure company Empresa Brasileria de Infraestrutura
Aeroportuária (Infraero) is planning to set up a joint venture
with Germany's Fraport AG to look into running some of
Brazil's busiest airports, Thursday's edition of newspaper Folha
de S. Paulo said, citing unnamed authorities involved in the
project.
The joint venture could list shares on the stock market as
early as next year, according to the newspaper. The airports
include Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro and Congonhas in São
Paulo.
Infraero and Fraport AG were not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 3.2840 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)