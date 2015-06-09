US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's government is looking into ways to reduce risks for infrastructure investments, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday, after President Dilma Rousseff unveiled a concession program aimed at drawing about $64 billion in private investment. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility