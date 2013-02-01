* New subway line to be built by private initiative
* Major step for Brazil's leftist government
* An answer to decades of delays on big projects
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Two hundred feet (61 metres)
under Sao Paulo's most famous old-money neighborhood, home to
artists, coffee barons and retired generals, a major
breakthrough is about to take place in Brazil's quest to improve
its dilapidated infrastructure.
A new subway line running through Higienopolis will be the
country's first built almost entirely by the private sector, the
government of Sao Paulo state revealed this week.
The breakthrough has for long been a kind of Holy Grail for
Brazilian business leaders and foreign investors alike. It
occurred after President Dilma Rousseff, whose leftist Workers'
Party has traditionally opposed privatizations, quietly
authorized a regulatory change over the Christmas holiday that
made the project viable.
"It's very exciting. We've been wanting to do this for
years," Sao Paulo state's transport secretary, Jurandir
Fernandes, said in an interview on Thursday.
Fernandes said he was "overwhelmed" by queries at an
investor conference in Britain two weeks ago at which banks
including Morgan Stanley and Barclays PLC showed
interest in participating in construction of the all-new,
nine-mile-long (15 km) Line 6, he said.
"They all wanted to know if this represents a change in the
way Brazil does things," Fernandes said. "I think it's very
possible the answer is yes. In any case, it will mean a dramatic
acceleration in the pace of construction in Sao Paulo."
Construction will cost an estimated $4 billion, to be split
between Sao Paulo state and the companies that win the tender.
Building is expected to begin in 2014, with completion set for
2020. The state expects the line to have an average of 634,000
passengers a day during its first year of operation.
Brazilian unions and leftist politicians had for decades
insisted the public sector build and operate big-ticket
construction projects such as subways, railroads and airports.
Yet the traditional inefficiencies of the public sector,
plus a 20-year period through the 1980s and 1990s when the
Brazilian state was effectively bankrupt, left the country's
infrastructure trailing many of its Latin American rivals.
Severe transport bottlenecks are a big reason that Brazil's
$2.5 trillion economy has been stagnant for the past two years,
economists say.
In response, Rousseff has dramatically boosted the private
sector's role in big construction projects, a move that risks
alienating her political base but has become necessary as Brazil
prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.
In the case of Sao Paulo's subway, the need for change was
especially glaring.
The metropolitan area of some 20 million people has only
about 45 miles (72 km) of mostly underground rail - barely a
third the size of Mexico City's network. Sao Paulo has some of
the world's worst traffic jams, with commuters sometimes needing
three hours to travel about nine miles (14 km) across Brazil's
biggest city and financial capital.
PRIVATE-SECTOR EFFICIENCY ON DISPLAY
Sao Paulo in 2006 created Brazil's first public-private
partnership (PPP) for the subway system's Line 4. That line,
which opened in 2010 and links the city's three main financial
districts, is operated by a private consortium of companies
including Brazil's CCR and the local unit of Japanese
conglomerate Mitsui & Co.
Line 4, which has latest-generation driverless cars from
South Korea featuring air conditioning, flat-screen TVs and
mobile phone access, is a sharp contrast to the subway system's
other four lines.
They are still operated by the state-run Companhia do
Metropolitano de Sao Paulo, and their trains have frequent
delays, occasional strikes and poor service. Connecting from the
old system to the new one often feels like walking from a
run-down sauna into a brand-new shopping mall.
Line 4 is already operating near capacity during peak hours.
"I am confident we could double our number of stations and
trains tomorrow, and our number of passengers would double as
well," Luis Valença, chief of the Via Quatro consortium, said in
an interview in December.
"That shows you the pent-up demand for quality public
transport in Sao Paulo," Valença said. "It's limitless."
Yet the framework that led to Line 4 did not go far enough
in its embrace of business, Fernandes said.
While the private sector operates the trains, the
construction was executed by the government, similar to past
projects. That resulted in years of delays as the government
conducted mandatory tender offers for each building component -
escalators, mirrors, and so on.
Line 4 had been in the state's building plans since at least
1969, and construction of several stations still has not been
completed.
ROUSSEFF'S HELP SEALS THE DEAL
For Line 6, the government will only be charged with
environmental licensing and expropriations, Fernandes said. Yet
even on the latter, companies will be able to negotiate directly
with property owners, which will help avoid delays from lawsuits
and regulations on how much the government can spend.
"A company can come in and say, 'Look, pal, here's a million
dollars, let's just be done with this.' I, the state, am
prevented from doing that," Fernandes said.
Meanwhile, the long-standing ideological opposition to the
private sector seems to have sharply diminished in recent years,
Fernandes said. He recalled the lawsuits, strikes and other
offensives launched by unions during the Line 4 construction.
Fernandes declined to speculate as to why so few protests
are taking place now, but noted support from Rousseff and
Finance Minister Guido Mantega has been "valuable."
Sao Paulo state is run by the PSDB, Brazil's main opposition
party, which had historically clashed with the Workers' Party
over how much to involve businesses in public works projects.
Nevertheless, during the last week of December, Rousseff
approved a change to the law governing PPPs, which would have
barred the state from disbursing funds to businesses until Line
6 was open and operating. That would have made financing the
project impossible, Fernandes said.
The strongest opposition to Line 6 has actually come from
residents of Higienopolis, some of whom have publicly expressed
fears that a subway connection could bring criminal elements
into their wealthy neighborhood.
"If that's the worst problem I have, I'll accept it,"
Fernandes said, laughing. "But they're changing their minds too.
Everybody realizes that times are different now."