By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Aug 12 Brazil's government put off
bidding for a high-speed train project for at least one year
because there was only one confirmed consortium competing for
the 38 billion reais ($16.7 billion) deal, Transport Minister
César Borges announced on Monday.
Lack of competition led the government to postpone the
tender for the bullet train linking Brazil's two largest cities,
Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, after Spanish and German groups
guaranteed that they will bid if given more time, Borges said at
a news conference.
After massive protests against corruption and misuse of
public money paralyzed Brazilian cities in June, the government
preferred not to open itself to further criticism by awarding
the bullet train contract to the one bidder, analysts said.
Officials said only one group led by France's Alstom SA
and including state-owned railway company SNCF Group
was ready to present their bid by Friday's deadline.
Borges said the postponement was to increase competition and
not related to an anti-trust investigation of foreign
engineering companies over alleged price-fixing in building and
maintaining railway and metro lines in Brazil.
Alstom and Germany's Siemens AG, which leads a
consortium looking to build the high speed train, have said they
are cooperating with Brazilian authorities probing a possible
cartel that colluded to win contracts between 2004 and 2007.
The 260-mile (420-kilometer) high-speed rail link is at the
heart of a $100 billion investment plan by President Dilma
Rousseff to upgrade Brazil's roads, railways, airports and port
through private concessions. The bullet train project has
suffered a series of delays and cost revisions in recent years.
A previous tender in 2011 had to be canceled due to the
absence of bids, leading the government to improve the terms for
investors last year. The project is due to start running in
2020.
The government estimates 40 million people will ride the
bullet train in its first year, with demand rising to 100
million passengers by the end of the concession in 2060. Some
companies interested in the project question these numbers.
Critics of the project say it is not financially feasible
because Brazil's middle class is not big enough to ensure enough
customers. They say the country should overhaul dilapidated
existing infrastructure instead.
"We want the greatest possible competition," said the head
of Brazil's infrastructure agency EPL, Bernardo Figueiredo.
Brazil hopes Japanese and South Korea companies that had
shown interest but dropped out will now present bids, Figueiredo
said. Those companies include South Korea's Hyundai Corp
and Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The Spanish consortium formed by state train operator Renfe
and high speed train maker Talgo, once considered the favorite
to win the Brazilian contract, last week asked for a
postponement to have time to redo its bid.
The Spanish group sought and got guarantees from Brazil that
it would not be excluded from the bidding because of the train
crash that killed 79 people in Galicia last month.
Spanish officials told the Brazilian government that the
worst rail disaster in Spain's history did not involve a train
that was running on a high-speed system.