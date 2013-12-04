BRASILIA Dec 4 A vote on a bill that would
force Internet giants like Google and Facebook to keep
Brazilians' information inside the country will be delayed until
next year over disagreements about its content, a senior
lawmaker told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bill would give President Dilma Rousseff powers to order
Internet companies to store users' data in local servers, a move
seen as response to allegations that the United States spied on
her communications and that of thousands of regular Brazilians.
The delay is a temporary relief for Google and
Facebook, which oppose a requirement they say would
increase costs and erect unnecessary barriers in one of the
world's largest Internet markets.
The postponement of the vote stems from disagreements among
government allies in Congress over the requirement and a
"neutrality" clause that bars telecom companies from charging
different rates for Internet speed.
"There are disagreements in the allied base over the
neutrality clause and data centers," said the Eduardo Cunha,
head of the country's largest political party, the PMDB, in the
lower chamber of Congress. "Discussions are stalled. The vote
was delayed till next year."
Two other legislative and government sources also said the
vote will be delayed until next year to hammer out a deal among
the allied parties in Congress, which includes the PMDB.
Lawmakers, who go on holiday recess later this month, will
likely resume the vote when they return to work the first week
of February. The legislation has been on schedule to be voted on
since November.
The controversy ignited by the bill is another example of
the tense relations between Rousseff and the private sector,
which accuses her government of intervening in sectors that
range from oil to banking and electricity.
"The government still supports the idea of having local data
centers, but has grown increasingly isolated," said Ronaldo
Lemos, a professor at Rio de Janeiro's State University and one
of the authors of the original draft.
"The other parties, including allies and the opposition, are
widely inclined to not support the demand of having local data
centers."
The government says the legislation will protect the privacy
of Brazilians after documents leaked by former intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden showed the U.S. National Security
Agency spied on ordinary Brazilians, the country's biggest
company Petrobras and even Rousseff's own
communications.
Angered by the revelations, Rousseff canceled a state visit
to Washington in October and denounced massive electronic
surveillance of the Internet in a speech to the U.N. General
Assembly. Other documents leaked by Snowden showed that the NSA
also monitored the communications of other world leaders.