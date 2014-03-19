By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 18
BRASILIA, March 18 Brazil will drop a
controversial provision that would have forced global Internet
companies to store data on Brazilian users inside the country to
shield them from U.S. spying, a government minister said on
Tuesday.
The rule was added last year to proposed Internet governance
legislation after revelations that the U.S. National Security
Agency had spied on the digital communications of Brazilians,
including those of their President Dilma Rousseff and the
country's biggest company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Instead, the legislation will say that companies such as
Google Inc and Facebook Inc are subject to
Brazilian laws in cases involving information on Brazilians even
if the data is stored abroad, congressional relations minister
Ideli Salvatti told reporters.
She said the bill, which is opposed by Rousseff allies in
the lower chamber of Congress, has enough support to be put to
the vote on Wednesday.
Salvatti said the government will not negotiate a key
provision in the bill on net neutrality, which has faced strong
opposition from telecom companies in Brazil because it would bar
them from introducing differential pricing according to Internet
usage and speeds, such as higher rates for downloading videos.
Regulation of the business aspects of the new legislation
can be done later by executive decree, she said.
The legislation dubbed Brazil's "Internet Constitution"
protects freedom of expression, safeguards privacy and sets
limits to the gathering and use of metadata on Internet users.
It ran into opposition from government allies in the PMDB
party, Brazils largest, who opposed the net neutrality
provision, while the requirement for in-country data storage had
the Internet companies up in arms. They complained it would
increase their costs and erect unnecessary barriers in one of
the world's largest Internet markets.
However, following the spying revelations based on documents
leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, requiring
Internet companies to store data on Brazilians inside the
country so that it could be subject to Brazilian laws became a
priority for Rousseff.
Documents leaked by Snowden last year included revelations
that the NSA secretly collected data stored on servers by
Internet companies such as Google and Yahoo Inc.
Facebook has some 70 million users in Brazil, its third
biggest market after the United States and India, and Google has
a big slice of the local digital advertising market.
The reported espionage using powerful Internet surveillance
programs upset relations between the United States and Brazil
and led Rousseff to cancel a state visit to Washington in
October and denounce massive electronic surveillance of the
Internet in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
Rousseff and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, another leader
allegedly spied on by the NSA, have led international efforts to
limit mass electronic surveillance and Brazil will host a global
conference on the future of Internet governance next month.
