BRASILIA Jan 30 President Michel Temer plans to send Congress a bill allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of airlines in Brazil, though investors will be obliged to expand regional flight services, government sources said on Monday.

One of the sources said the government will also soon propose a bill lifting a ban on foreign investors buying agricultural land in Brazil on the condition that 10 percent of any purchase is destined to land reform. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)