BRASILIA Feb 25 The Brazilian government on
Thursday removed a state-backed guarantee on savings deposited
in moderately risky investment funds, in an effort to
differentiate small savers from qualified investors.
The National Monetary Council, the country's highest
economic policy body, known as CMN, said it decided to remove
that deposit guarantee, which is triggered in the event a fund
goes bankrupt or faces liquidity problems.
The guarantee provided by the Credit Guarantee Fund, known
as FGC, covered up to 250,000 reais ($63,219) in deposits in
pension and investment funds.
Central bank official Jose Reynaldo Furlani said the
decision aimed to comply with a request from the FGC, which said
those funds should be considered qualified investments and
therefore not benefit from the guarantee.
"The Fund was created to give guarantees to small investors,
small depositors," Furlani said.
($1 = 3.9545 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)