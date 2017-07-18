FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour Brasil prices IPO at 15 reais per share sources
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 12 hours ago

Carrefour Brasil prices IPO at 15 reais per share sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA on Tuesday priced Brazil's largest initial public offering this year at 15 reais, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, at the bottom-end of a suggested price range.

Reuters had reported earlier on Tuesday that concerns over a stretched valuation for Brazil's biggest supermarket chain could drive the transaction to price at the low end of the 15-19 reais range. One of the people with knowledge of the IPO, who asked for anonymity, said bids were enough to "comfortably" cover the books. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)

