SAO PAULO Dec 5 Shareholders at CVC Brasil Operadora & Agencia de Viagens SA raised about 621 million reais ($264 million) in an initial public offering that valued Brazil's largest tourism agency below expectations.

Shareholders including BTC Fundo de Investimento em Participações, GJP Fundo de Investimento em Participações and GP Fundo de Investimento em Participações sold a total 38.81 million shares at a price of 16 reais each, according to information on the website of Brazil's securities watchdog CVM. The company had suggested a price tag between 18 reais and 22 reais for the IPO.