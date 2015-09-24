(New throughout, adds details, background)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 State-controlled insurers
Caixa Seguridade Participações SA and IRB Brasil RE SA will
decide early next week whether to list their shares this month
as planned, or hold off due to the biggest rout in Brazilian
financial markets in 13 years, five sources said on Thursday.
The three banks handling the initial public offering of
Caixa Seguridade, controlled by lender Caixa Econômica Federal
, will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to go on or
suspend the deal, said the first two sources, who sought
anonymity as the plans are private. The banks are Banco do
Brasil SA, UBS AG and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, the sources added.
In the case of IRB Brasil, a former reinsurance monopoly now
controlled by Brazil's largest local banks and the government, a
meeting to decide on the IPO may also take place next week, a
third and a fourth sources added. The deal is being managed by
Banco do Brasil, Banco Bradesco SA Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Both companies will gauge how much discount investors want
to buy into the IPOs, the sources said, adding that pricing
perception will be key to deciding whether to pursue the IPOs.
Both Caixa Seguridade and IRB Brasil declined to comment.
Documentation for the Caixa Seguridade IPO is ready to be
filed before securities industry watchdog CVM, said the first
source, although the current slump in Brazil's currency, stocks
and debt markets may lead the federal government's Caixa
Seguridade's main shareholder, to put off the deal. The second
source said that there are "increasing odds" the deal will be
suspended.
The probability of both IPOs taking off is falling by the
day, as a 10 percent tumble in the benchmark Bovespa stock index
and 34 percent slump in the Brazilian real is
making it harder for investors to consider buying new issues in
Latin America's largest economy. Brazil's São Paulo Stock
Exchange this week was replaced by Mexico's as the region's
biggest equity market for the first time since February 2003.
Without a stable economic backdrop, institutional investors
may remain reluctant to buy into IPOs without much of a track
record, as is the case of Caixa Seguridade, which was formed
this year, the first two sources added.
Stung by dozens of deals that failed to deliver the promised
returns in recent years, money managers have become increasingly
cautious about Brazilian offerings. In 2014, only one company
went public on the country, the worst performance for domestic
IPOs in 11 years.
($1 = 3.9363 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)