SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Efforts to conduct initial public offerings in Brazil under current market turmoil "seems crazy," the chief executive of bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA, Edemir Pinto, said on Wednesday.

Currently, state-controlled insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA and reinsurer IRB Brasil RE SA are working on their own IPOs. Sources told Reuters last week that both comapneis will decide whether to go on with the plans as early as this week. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)