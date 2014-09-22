By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, Sept 22
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 The initial public offering
of Brazilian mobile phone tower operator T4U Holding Brasil SA
is gaining traction, even as concern over an presidential
election in October hampers sentiment ahead of investor
meetings, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
Shareholder D Dots Investments BV and São Paulo-based T4U
want to raise about 500 million reais ($209 million) in what
could be the first Brazilian IPO since December, said the first
source, who requested anonymity because the transaction is in
the works. Efforts to contact T4U for comment were unsuccessful.
T4U, which is controlled by Israel's Fishman Group, hired
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itaú BBA SA,
UBS AG and Citigroup Inc to manage the deal.
Preliminary investor meetings began on Monday, and formal road
shows will start on Sept. 29, the second source noted, adding
that pricing is expected on Oct. 16.
The IPO plan, the first to be filed in Brazil in about a
year, comes at a time when operators such as American Tower Corp
expand in Brazil and demand for high-speed internet
spurs the construction of thousands of towers. Mobile phone
carriers are selling towers and instead leasing them to preserve
cash and profits in a flagging economy.
Growing interest in the T4U deal comes as JBS SA,
the world's largest meat packer, decided to put off the 4
billion-real IPO of its pork, poultry and food-processing
operations in Brazil last week. JBS and banks are wary that
volatility stemming from the most competitive election in 12
years could lead to significant pricing discounts, two sources
told Reuters on Friday.
Another company with IPO plans is veterinary products maker
Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA.
A number of pension funds and asset management firms are
wary of election-related risks, reduced global liquidity and an
economic recession. But the companies have pushed forward with
deals after markets rallied in August on speculation President
Dilma Rousseff could lose the election to a more
business-friendly challenger.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index closed down 1.7
percent on Monday. The index, which jumped in August, has fallen
5.7 percent since the start of the month, as Rousseff cut into
the expected second round lead of opposition candidate Marina
Silva.
($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Andre Grenon)