BRASILIA Feb 16 Brazil will accept payment from
Iran in euros and other currencies for planes, cars and
machinery to sidestep lingering U.S. sanctions on the oil-rich
nation, Trade Minister Armando Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.
Monteiro is the first Brazilian official to confirm that
Latin America's biggest economy could accept payment in
currencies including the euro from Iran, which is forbidden from
using the U.S. financial system under the sanctions.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff could visit Iran this
year to bolster exports, he said.
"Everyone is racing after Iran now ... The trade potential
is very big," said Monteiro. "We will find ways to settle
payments, the type of payment and currency."
Following January's nuclear deal that lifted crippling
sanctions, Iran has sought to settle debts and sell oil in euros
to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar.
Monteiro said Brazil aims to triple trade flows with Iran to
$5 billion by 2019, a rare bright spot for an economy sinking
into what could be its worst recession in more than a century.
The Iranian government has already contacted Brazilian
planemaker Embraer for the purchase of commercial
jets for regional aviation, Monteiro said.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jeffrey Benkoe)