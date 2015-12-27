* Israel says ties may suffer if Brazil doesn't accept
nominee
* Netanyahu announced Dayan's appointment on Twitter
By Dan Williams and Anthony Boadle
JERUSALEM/BRASILIA, Dec 27 Brazil's reluctance
to accept an Israeli ambassador who is a West Bank settler has
set off a diplomatic crisis and led to concerns in the Israeli
government that the clash could encourage pro-Palestinian
activism against it.
The appointment four months ago of Dani Dayan, a former head
of the Jewish settlement movement, did not go down well with
Brazil's left-leaning government, which has supported
Palestinian statehood in recent years.
Most world powers deem the Jewish settlements illegal.
Israel's previous ambassador, Reda Mansour, left Brasilia
last week and the Israeli government said on Sunday Brazil
risked degrading bilateral relations if Dayan were not allowed
to succeed him.
"The State of Israel will leave the level of diplomatic
relations with Brazil at the secondary level if the appointment
of Dani Dayan is not confirmed," Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi
Hotovely told Israel's Channel 10 TV, saying Dayan would remain
the sole nominee.
She said Israel would lobby Brasilia through the Brazilian
Jewish community, confidants of President Dilma Rousseff and
direct appeals from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Brazilian government officials declined to comment on
whether Rousseff will accept the nomination of the
Argentine-born Dayan. But one senior Foreign Ministry official
told Reuters: "I do not see that happening."
The official, who asked not to be named because he was not
authorised to speak on the matter, said Israel would have to
choose a different envoy because the choice of Dayan has further
worsened relations that turned sour in 2010 when Brazil decided
to recognise Palestinian statehood in the West Bank, East
Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, which Israel captured in a 1967
war and settled.
Israel quit Gaza in 2005 but claims East Jerusalem as its
indivisible capital and wants to keep swathes of West Bank
settlements under any eventual peace deal with the Palestinians.
Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, angered
Israel by drawing Brazil closer to Iran.
Tensions rose last year when an Israeli foreign ministry
spokesman called Brazil a "diplomatic dwarf" after Brasilia
recalled its ambassador from Israel to protest a military
offensive in Gaza.
Brazil's government was also angered by the announcement of
Dayan's appointment by Netanyahu in a Twitter message on Aug. 5
before Brasilia had been informed, let alone agreed to the new
envoy as is the diplomatic norm.
Over the weekend, Dayan went on the offensive to defend his
nomination, telling Israeli media that Netanyahu's government
was not doing enough to press Brazil to accept him. Dayan said
not doing so could create a precedent barring settlers from
representing Israel abroad.
Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry,
said ties with Brazil were "good and important", noting Israel's
recent opening of a new consulate in Brazil and the business
opportunities for Israeli security firms during the Olympic
Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro in August.
Israel has a considerable role in providing avionics
technology for Brazil's aerospace and defense industry.
Celso Amorim, a former Brazilian foreign and defence
minister, said on Friday that the diplomatic dispute over
Dayan's appointment showed that "it is time the Brazilian armed
forces reduced their dependence on Israel."
