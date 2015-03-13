By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA inaugurated on Friday a data center that will boost
its capacity to handle transactions 25-fold and control costs as
Brazil's largest bank by market value bets on efficiency to
protect profits.
The data center, which cost Itaú about 3.3 billion reais, is
part of an 11.1-billion-real push to improve operational
efficiency through technology investments.
Chief Executive Roberto Setubal is betting on strict cost
controls and the offering of more products and services as a way
to counter a slowing economy.
The 151,000 square meter (180,500 square yards)facility,
equivalent to 114 football pitches, will allow Itaú to cope with
growing demand for financial transactions through 2050, Setubal
said at a news conference. Last year, Itaú processed 31 billion
transactions, and the new data center will allow that number to
attain 35 billion this year.
"This is a step towards preparing us for the future,"
Setubal said.
Setubal's efforts to focus on profitability and efficiency
at the expense of market share has allowed the São Paulo-based
lender to out-perform rivals every quarter for the past two
years.
The data center is key to the bank's effort to keep growth
in sales and general and administrative expenses below annual
inflation in the coming years, Setubal and other executives have
repeatedly said.
(Editing by Reese Ewing and Chizu Nomiyama)