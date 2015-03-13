(Adds executive's comment on center's impact on earnings)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value,
said on Friday it expected a new $1 billion data center to help
curb its expenses and process transactions more rapidly by June
of 2016.
The data center, which cost Itaú about 3.3 billion reais and
is located in the southeastern city of Mogi Mirim, was
inaugurated on Friday. The facility forms part of an
11.1-billion-real push to improve operational efficiency through
technology investments.
The program is key for Chief Executive Roberto Setubal's bet
that strict cost controls and the offering of more products and
services will counter the drag of a slowing economy and a
potential increase in defaults this year.
The facility, measuring 151,000 square meters (180,500
square yards), will allow Itaú to cope with growing demand for
financial transactions through 2050, Setubal said at a news
conference.
Last year, Itaú processed 31 billion transactions. The new
data center will allow that number to rise to 35 billion this
year.
"This is a step towards preparing us for the future,"
Setubal said.
Setubal's efforts to focus on profitability and efficiency
at the expense of market share has allowed the São Paulo-based
lender to out-perform rivals every quarter for the past two
years.
The data center is key to Itaú's effort to continue growing
its sales while keeping general and administrative expenses
below annual inflation in the coming years, Setubal and other
executives have repeatedly said.
