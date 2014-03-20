BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private bank by market value, called a shareholders meeting for April 23 to consider a 15 billion reais ($6.4 billion) capital increase, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Under the plan, Itaú would issue 502.8 million shares at the rate of one new share for every 10 held, the filing said. Of the 502.8 million shares, 251.8 would be common shares and 250.9 million preferred shares.
($1 = 2.3269 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.