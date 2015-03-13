By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MOGI MIRIM, Brazil, March 13 A slump in Brazil's
currency is likely to help the nation's companies by making them
more competitive and poses little debt refinancing risks for
them, a senior executive at Itau Unibanco Holding SA said on
Friday.
The fact that Brazil has more foreign currency-denominated
assets than outstanding debt allows companies to obtain
financing and refinance current obligations in a normal way,
said Candido Bracher, general director for Itau's wholesale
banking division, or DGA.
The real plunged to 3.25 to the dollar on Friday, its
weakest level since April 2003, as political uncertainty
escalated.
