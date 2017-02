Feb 29 Brazil's Itausa, a holding company that controls bank Itau Unibanco, on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter profit of 1.478 billion reais ($869.16 million), up 1.3 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 1.7005 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)