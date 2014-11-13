SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian meats company JBS SA said in an investor conference call on Thursday that its exports to China of animal protein products from its Australian unit were growing and are expected to continue growing.

Roughly 84 percent of the company's revenues come from markets outside of Brazil.

On Wednesday night, the company reported a five-fold increase in net gains in the third quarter to 1.1 billion reais ($428 million).

(U.S. $1 = 2.57 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora Editing by W Simon)