an hour ago
Brazil meatpacker JBS calls meeting sought by shareholder BNDESpar
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
July 26, 2017 / 10:44 PM / an hour ago

Brazil meatpacker JBS calls meeting sought by shareholder BNDESpar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has called a shareholder meeting on Sept 1 to address concerns over potential losses raised by BNDESpar, the investment arm of Brazilian state development bank and holder of 21 percent of the meatpacker, the company said on Wednesday.

BNDES chief executive officer Paulo Rabello de Castro called for the meeting last month to propose a reshuffling of the meatpacker's board and to seek steps to address a credit shortfall and assess potential losses caused by executives.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves

