SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's JBS, the
world's largest integrated meats producer, believes the outlook
for the U.S. poultry market, where it operates Pilgrim's Pride,
is looking up, company executives said on Thursday.
JBS Chief Executive Wesley Batista said in a news conference
with reporters after posting third-quarter earnings that the
price of corn - the main component in chicken feed - was between
$7 and $7.50 a bushel a year earlier and prices for the grain
have now fallen toward the $4 to $4.50 range. Feed makes up
about 70 percent of the costs of producing poultry.
On the beef side, the outlook for U.S. exports is also
positive. China's growing demand for animal proteins has meant
shipments of beef from JBS's Swift Beef unit based in Greeley,
Colorado, have risen to 1.5 million tonnes a year and may double
by 2020, said Andre Nogeira, the head of JBS's North American
beef operations.
China still bans fresh or frozen Brazilian beef imports, as
does the United States, due to phytosanitary concerns.
The company posted third-quarter net earnings of 258 million
reais late on Wednesday, missing market expectations, due to a
sharp increase in operational costs from last year.
Company shares were up slightly in late
afternoon trading.
After the purchase of Seara earlier this year from rival
Marfrig, JBS has become not only the world's biggest beef
producer, but also the biggest poultry producer. However, the
acquisition has driven up the company's debt levels.
Batista has tasked himself with bringing those levels down.
After acquiring Seara, JBS's net debt rose to 4.03 times
earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortization - a
measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - compared with the 3.28
times EBITDA on June 30, prior to the acquisition.
"I can't promise, but at least three times (EBITDA) is very
realistic," Batista said of his goals for JBS's debt level.
Batista said he estimates the company can save 1.2 billion
reais ($515 million) in 2014 with cost savings from the
integration of Seara.
JBS expects revenues of 120 billion reais next year, Batista
added, which would make it one of the biggest companies in
Brazil.