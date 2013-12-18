BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said the country on Wednesday would announce a long-awaited decision on its purchase of new fighter jets.

The decision, years in the making, is considered one of the most important defense contracts among emerging market militaries worldwide. The purchase is expected to be worth at least $4 billion, with more service and supply contracts afterward.

French President François Hollande pressed the case for France's Dassault Aviation during a state visit to Brazil last week. The other two competitors for the contract are U.S.-based Boeing Co's and Sweden's Saab.

Brazil's Defense Ministry will host a press conference at 5 p.m. (1900 GMT) to announce a decision on the purchase of the jets, a spokesman said.