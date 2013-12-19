By Alonso Soto and Brian Winter
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazil awarded a $4.5
billion contract to Saab AB on Wednesday to replace
its aging fleet of fighter jets, a surprise coup for the Swedish
company after news of U.S. spying on Brazilians helped derail
Boeing's chances for the deal.
The contract, negotiated over the course of three
presidencies, will supply Brazil's air force with 36 new Gripen
NG fighters by 2020. Aside from the cost of the jets themselves,
the agreement is expected to generate billions of additional
dollars in future supply and service contracts.
The deal is the largest-ever foreign order for the Saab
Gripen, building momentum for a program that has consistently
undercut competitors on price, senior executive Lennart Sindahl
said in an interview.
Chicago-based Boeing Co and France's Dassault
Aviation SA were also contenders for the contract.
The timing of the announcement, after more than a decade of
off-and-on negotiations, appeared to catch the companies
involved by surprise. Even Juniti Saito, Brazil's top air force
commander, said on Wednesday that he only heard of the decision
a day earlier in a meeting with President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazilian officials said the deal, one of the most coveted
emerging-market defense contracts, went to Saab because it
provided the most affordable option, as well as the best
conditions for technology transfer to local partners.
The choice, Defense Minister Celso Amorim said, "took into
account performance, the effective transfer of technology and
costs - not just of acquisition but of maintenance."
"NSA RUINED IT"
Until earlier this year, Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet had
been considered the front runner. But revelations of spying by
the U.S. National Security Agency in Brazil, including personal
communication by Rousseff, led Brazil to believe it could not
trust a U.S. company.
"The NSA problem ruined it for the Americans," a Brazilian
government source said on condition of anonymity.
A U.S. source close to the negotiations said that whatever
intelligence the spying turned up for the American government
was unlikely to offset the commercial cost of the revelations.
"Was that worth $4 billion?" the source asked.
The lament echoes recent complaints by Cisco Systems Inc
, which said in November that a backlash against U.S.
spying hurt demand for its products in China.
In a statement, Boeing called Brazil's decision a
"disappointment," but added that it would continue to work with
Brazil to meet its defense requirements.
Dassault, for its part, said it regrets Brazil's decision
and called Saab's fighter inferior to its Rafale jet.
"The Gripen is a lighter, single-engine aircraft that does
not match the Rafale in terms of performance and therefore does
not carry the same price tag," it said.
Saab says the next-generation Gripen NG has a lower
operational and maintenance cost than all fighters currently in
service. The company has one prototype of the Gripen NG flying
and another in production. The Swedish and Swiss armed forces
have ordered the updated model for delivery starting in 2018.
Under the terms of their agreement, Brazil and Saab will now
finalize contract details within a year. The first jet is
expected to be delivered two years later, with about 12 of the
aircraft expected each year after that.
SECURING VAST BORDERS
Brazil coexists peacefully with all of its South American
neighbors and has no ongoing conflicts. The country, however, is
eager to fortify its military as it considers the long-term
defense of its vast borders and abundant natural resources,
including the Amazon rainforest and offshore oil discoveries.
"We are a peaceful country, but we won't be defenseless,"
Rousseff said on Wednesday at a lunch with military officials,
where she said the announcement was forthcoming.
Brazil's decision unexpectedly wraps up a tortuous and
prolonged decision-making process that had made the negotiations
the object of ridicule in some defense circles.
However, the deal was taken seriously by the competitors.
French President François Hollande personally lobbied for
Dassault last week during a state visit. Boeing, for its part,
was so committed to winning the contract that it opened a big
corporate office in Brazil and named Donna Hrinak, a former U.S.
ambassador to the country, as its top executive there.
The timing of the announcement surprised many analysts, who
believed that the slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy,
coupled with Rousseff's expected bid for re-election next year,
would delay the purchase until 2015.
Indeed, the decision coincides with pressure on Rousseff
from economists, the private sector and political opponents to
curb public spending. Having initially increased the federal
budget to spur growth, she now faces growing criticism because
of stubborn inflation and a grimmer fiscal outlook.
Still, the country's current fleet of Mirage fighters, which
the new jets will replace, is so old that the air force this
week is taking them out of service. Brazil's government said the
money to pay for the jets would not come out of the budget until
2015, after the contract is finalized.
LOCAL PARTNERSHIP
Analysts said the Gripen's cost advantage stems from its
relative simplicity compared with competing jets.
"The Gripen is more accessible in terms of technology," said
Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at the Teal Group, a
Virginia-based research company for aerospace and defense. "It's
something Brazil could conceivably build itself."
At the briefing in which they announced their decision,
government officials said Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA
would be Saab's main local partner. The transfer of
technology is crucial to help Brazil develop future generations
of fighter aircraft.
"There isn't necessarily a need to produce all the parts in
Brazil," Amorim, the defense minister, said. "What's important
is that specific aviation technology is transferred to Brazil so
we can develop it."
The Gripen, which can fly up to twice the speed of sound,
will be the first supersonic aircraft made in Brazil.
Still, Boeing's loss is a setback for Embraer's recent
collaboration with the U.S. company. Boeing has offered to help
with development and sales of Embraer's upcoming military cargo
jet, providing a key ally to crack the coveted U.S. market.
Boeing said the decision would not affect the company's
ongoing commitment to expand its presence in Brazil or its
partnerships with Embraer and other Brazilian companies.
The delta-winged Gripen, which is Swedish for Griffin, first
entered service in the late 1990s and is flown by the Swedish,
Hungarian, South African, Thai and Czech air forces, according
to Saab's website.
Saab shares rose 1.84 percent to 133 krona on Wednesday,
their highest close in 10 days. Earlier in the day, they rose as
much as 5.7 percent to 138 krona, a five-month high.
Boeing shares fell 0.13 percent to $135.70 in New York,
while Dassault Aviation fell 0.4 percent to 920 euros in Paris.