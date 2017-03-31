UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 31 A Brazilian federal court ordered on Friday that leading shareholder Joesley Batista leave the boards of Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA and J&F Participações SA, according to a court document.
The decision is part of an ongoing corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies. Eldorado is a subsidiary of the Batista family's holding company J&F, which also owns the world's largest meatpacker, JBS. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources