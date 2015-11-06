SAO PAULO Nov 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co
expects faster growth in transaction and private banking
activities in Brazil following the exit of HSBC Holdings Plc,
the bank's top executive in the country said on Friday.
A challenging outlook for banks in Brazil stemming from high
borrowing costs, the deepest recession in a quarter century and
mounting political turmoil, could pave the way for growing
market share in private banking, said José Berenguer, JPMorgan's
president in Brazil.
In August, HSBC sold its local unit to Banco
Bradesco SA, which wanted to grow in segments linked
to the rich like wealth management and private banking, and also
international transactions. However, since the sale, many HSBC
clients departed for international banks in search of a global
platform for their transactions and investments.
"The biggest opportunity at this point is in private
banking. Some shops and banks are retreating, which hands us
good opportunities," Berenguer said at a São Paulo event.
JPMorgan has hired around 40 people net in Brazil this year,
Berenguer noted, adding that the bank's loan book in Latin
America's largest economy is growing. HSBC's exit is also
creating opportunities in cash management as well as currency
and trade activities, he said.
Demand is growing for cash management and payment processing
services in Brazil, where local and multinational firms are
often hobbled by burdensome red tape and taxes. Emerging market
economies will account for two-thirds of growth in transaction
banking in the next decade, Boston Consulting Group said
recently.
When Brazil's economy took a turn for the worse around 2013,
some global banks shifted focus from equities and advisory to
fixed-income investments, structured products and transactions.
With demand for advisory services slumping as Brazil braces for
its longest recession since the 1930s, private banking and
transaction banking offer a lifeline for foreign players here
that are struggling with rising operating costs.
Last month, Deutsche Bank decided to move its Brazil equity
and bond trading activities to New York, leaving mainly payment
processing, cash management, asset management and corporate
finance units in Brazil.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
editing by G Crosse)