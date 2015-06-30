SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazil's Kroton Educacional SA, the world's biggest private education firm, expects to navigate the nation's economic slowdown relatively unscathed, with lower regulatory risk and resilient demand keeping key investments on track, its chief executive officer said.

CEO Rodrigo Galindo told Reuters that Brazil's rising unemployment may eventually have an impact on the private education industry, although any effect on enrollment to date has been minimal. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)