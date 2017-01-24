BRASILIA Jan 24 Brazil's top labor prosecutor
said President Michel Temer's proposals to modernize the
country's labor laws were illegal in a report published on
Tuesday that provided ammunition to workers' unions fighting the
reforms.
Updating outdated labor laws to allow outsourcing and more
flexibility in contracts and work hours is part of Temer's plan
to reduce business costs and pull Brazil from its worst
recession on record. But his proposal has come under fire even
before it was discussed in Congress.
"In times of crisis, workers need more protection not less,"
Prosecutor-General for Labor Ronaldo Fleury, whose office in
responsible for chasing labor law violations from slavery to
child labor, said at a news conference.
Fleury said the government's proposal to do away with the
eight-hour workday limit to allow more temporary employment and
two other proposals already in Congress to expand outsourcing
and allow workers to be paid per hour worked were
unconstitutional and broke international labor conventions.
The bill sent by Temer to Congress would double the limit on
temporary work contracts from three to six months. It would also
allow longer workdays though keep the 44-hour week.
Presenting his report to labor leaders, Fleury said this
would mean lower salaries, less benefits and precarious work
conditions, and he rejected the government's claim it would
create more jobs and reduce Brazil's record 12 percent
unemployment.
Temer is struggling to restore fiscal discipline and revive
Latin America's largest economy, and his unpopular
belt-tightening measure face increasing resistance. Congress
enacted a public spending ceiling in December, but lawmakers are
expected to water down a key bill to reform the costly pensions
system, main contributor to a growing fiscal deficit.
Brazil's biggest labor confederation with 7.4 million union
workers, the CUT, said it plans to start nationwide protests
against the pension and labor law reforms once Brazil gets back
from its summer holidays and Carnival, kicking off with a
national teachers strike on March 15.
"These proposals will take us back to the time of the
industrial revolution when the working class was fighting to
reduce 12- or 14-hour workdays," said the CUT's national labor
secretary Maria das Graças Costa.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)