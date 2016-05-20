RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
B razil's interim government is moving ahead with plans for a
constitutional amendment that would weaken indigenous land
rights and pave the way for new plantations and dams to encroach
on lands inhabited by native peoples, a United Nations official
said.
Erika Yamada, a member of the U.N's Expert Mechanism on the
Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a human rights advisory body, said
the proposed constitutional change would result in Brazil moving
backwards on indigenous land rights.
The procedures used to identify and indigenous territories
could be altered to give lawmakers more power to decide which
territories belong to native peoples, she said.
Brazil uses a series of technical studies at present to
ascertain which lands or territories are needed by indigenous
peoples to assure the maintenance of traditional cultural and
economic activities.
"They (lawmakers) will try and move forward with changes to
the constitution that would make it much harder to defend
indigenous rights," Yamada told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
in an interview this week.
"I think they will also weaken the process of authorization
for large development projects with great social and
environmental impact for traditional communities."
However, changing the constitution would be a complicated
process, she said, adding that previous governments have
attempted similar measures.
Brazilian indigenous people who lose access to their
traditional territories often join the ranks of the landless
urban poor or become contract laborers on large plantations,
Yamada said.
The interim government, which came to power earlier this
month following the suspension of President Dilma Rousseff in
the wake of a corruption scandal, has promised to kick-start
economic growth in recession-hit Brazil.
Drawing support from the agribusiness lobby and evangelical
Christian lawmakers, the interim government backs large rural
development projects including new dams and plantations on lands
where indigenous peoples live, Yamada said.
The previous government, led by Rousseff, was also
criticized by U.N. officials for its policies on indigenous land
rights.
Land set aside for indigenous people covers about 13 percent
of Brazil's territory.
But these areas are often not respected by agribusiness
firms, along with illegal loggers and miners, Yamaha said.
Indigenous people comprise less than one percent of Brazil's
population, according to a government census, and are
disproportionately affected by poverty and other social
problems.
