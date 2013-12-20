SAO PAULO Dec 20 The local unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities signed an agreement to take over operations at two Brazilian corn processing plants owned by local firm Kowalski Alimentos, subsidiary of the French commodities trader said on Friday.

The two plants are located in the farming states of Parana and Goias states. The unit of Louis Dreyfus, known as locally as LDC, said it had no additional details to add.

Brazil's corn production has exploded since the drought in the U.S. grain belt drove prices to record highs. Brazil is now the world's No.2 exporter of the grain and its rising middle class is consuming more processed foods and meats.