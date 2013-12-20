SAO PAULO Dec 20 The local unit of Louis
Dreyfus Commodities signed an agreement to take over operations
at two Brazilian corn processing plants owned by local firm
Kowalski Alimentos, subsidiary of the French commodities trader
said on Friday.
The two plants are located in the farming states of Parana
and Goias states. The unit of Louis Dreyfus, known as locally as
LDC, said it had no additional details to add.
Brazil's corn production has exploded since the drought in
the U.S. grain belt drove prices to record highs. Brazil is now
the world's No.2 exporter of the grain and its rising middle
class is consuming more processed foods and meats.