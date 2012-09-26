SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday upped the estimate for growth in bank lending to 16 percent from a prior 15 percent forecast, mainly due to expectations that state-run lenders will sharply step up disbursements.

The estimate for lending growth at state lenders was raised to 24 percent this year from a prior 21 percent, Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic research, said at a news conference.