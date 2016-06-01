SAO PAULO, June 1 An appeals court ruling on
whether a Liberian mortgage is valid for a Brazilian-owned oil
production ship, due on Wednesday, could cast doubt on the
future of secured lending for such vessels in the world's
largest deepwater market.
The court in São Paulo is due to decide on the appeal by
Nordic Trustee ASA to overturn a February ruling that the $500
million mortgage registered in Liberia is invalid for the OSX3
floating production, storage and offloading vessel, or FPSO,
owned by a subsidiary of OSX Brasil SA.
The court will hold hearings on the case early on Wednesday,
according to sources in the case and court documents seen by
Reuters.
OSX, the shipbuilding and ship leasing arm of former
billionaire Eike Batista's mining, energy and logistics empire,
has been under bankruptcy protection for three years. The OSX3
FPSO is owned by OSX3 Leasing BV, the OSX Brasil unit that is
also under creditor protection in the Netherlands.
The lower court's ruling favors investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA in an effort to recover a $28 million
loan from OSX3. BTG Pactual has a lien on the FPSO and wants
immediate repayment of the loan.
International law would normally give precedence to the
mortgage holders in bankruptcy proceedings. In this case, the
mortgage was given as collateral to OSX bondholders, represented
in this case by Nordic Trustee.
Liberia is not a member of a 1926 global treaty on ship
mortgages. If the appeals court upholds the lower court's
decision that the mortgage agreement is invalid in Brazil
because it was registered in Liberia, it would put BTG Pactual
ahead of bondholders in the queue for repayment.
BTG Pactual argues the mortgage contract is invalid because
there are no links between the ship and Liberia, where it is
flagged. Nordic Trustee alleges that none of the 142
Liberian-flagged ships that operate in Brazilian waters have
locally registered mortgages.
Ship owners "flag," or register, their vessels in countries
such as Liberia and Panama to avoid regulations, taxes and
obligations that come with owning a ship in larger countries
such as Brazil or the United States.
The case underscores the extent to which loopholes in
Brazil's bankruptcy protection laws and their interpretation by
courts could stall secured lending for offshore oil vessels,
complicating development of Brazil's deepwater fields.
According to London-based law firm Norton Rose Fulbright
LLP, the current ruling is affecting ongoing and future projects
and financing deals, putting borrowers at risk of breaching
credit terms. Lenders are ordering foreign-flagged ships
operating in Brazil to reflag in countries that are signatories
of the treaty, such as Panama.
"This has become a big issue for banks, since they thought
they would be given priority in the line of repayment under the
contractual structures in place," said Andrew Haynes, partner at
Norton Rose's Rio de Janeiro office. He has no involvement in
the case.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual and Nordic declined to comment,
as did the law firms representing them: Tepedino, Migliori,
Berezowski Advogados, and Felsberg Advogados, respectively.
UNCERTAINTY
According to São Paulo-based law firm Souza Cescon
Advogados, unless the decision is reversed, the situation will
create uncertainty among owners, creditors and operators of
Liberian ships in Brazil.
FPSOs are oil tankers converted to collect and process oil
from deepwater fields and then unload it to other tankers that
ship the output to shore. Apart from OSX3, other
Liberian-registered FPSOs in Brazil include FPSO Polvo, FPSO
Marlim Sul and FPSO Cidade de Mangaratiba, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
A court-appointed administrator has warned BTG Pactual that
it could be held liable for the lien on OSX3 should it seek
repayment before other creditors.
A year ago, a São Paulo court ordered the OSX3 FPSO be sold
to repay creditors after BTG Pactual won an injunction. However,
bondholders challenged the order, saying they had priority over
BTG Pactual because OSX Leasing gave the mortgage as collateral.
Nordic Trustee's lawyers said the prior rulings declaring
Liberian mortgages void in Brazil could have a ripple effect
within the industry, noting in one of the documents that "the
court is ignoring widely followed principles of maritime law."
Nordic Trustee has vowed to file a lawsuit at Brazil's
Supreme Justice Tribunal, the top appeals court, should the São
Paulo tribunal uphold the current ruling.
