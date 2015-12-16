BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) -

Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday he felt "slightly sidelined" by the government's decision to lower a key fiscal savings target for next year.

Despite Levy's warning that cutting the primary surplus target could harm the government's credibility, President Dilma Rousseff moved on Tuesday to dilute the goal in order to shield a social welfare program.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)