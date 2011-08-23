BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil has received information that its companies' contracts would be respected by a new government in Libya, Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I don't think this will happen," Patriota said when asked if he was concerned that a government formed by rebel forces in Libya would seek to punish Brazil economically over its failure to back their rebellion.

"Because we have received information that contracts will be respected even if there is a change (in government)." (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Editing by Eric Beech)