SAO PAULO Dec 24 Brazil slashed by 2 percent
funds earmarked for a capital spending loan program known as
PSI, marking the second time since October the government has
sought to roll back public subsidies.
In a statement released on Thursday, the National Monetary
Council, the country's main economic policymaking body, known as
CMN, set the limit for PSI lending at 19.1 billion reais ($4.8
billion), down from 19.5 billion reais previously.
The reduction was mainly for money earmarked to a program
for research, development, innovation and venture capital
investing known as Finep, the statement said.
The interest rate on PSI loans will remain unaltered, the
statement said. Under the PSI program, state development bank
BNDES extends to local producers long-term credit for their
purchases of capital goods and machinery and to finance exports.
The government is trying to roll back the subsidies at a
time when it is struggling to rebalance public accounts amid an
escalating political and economic crisis that is weighing down
revenue and boosting its cost of borrowing.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)