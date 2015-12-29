SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES on Tuesday eased limits on subsidized credit for
capital goods purchases, in a bid to help mitigate the worst
recession in a quarter century amid government spending
restrictions.
In a statement, BNDES said the changes will take effect next
month. The easier terms of the lending programs, called Finame
and Finame Agrícola, aim to offset the removal of some lending
subsidies encompassed in the Investment Support Program credit
plan, scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
Small- and medium-sized companies will be allowed to
increase the share of BNDES financing for their capital good
purchases, especially those of energy-efficient machinery and
intermediate goods, to 80 percent of the value of investments,
from a previous 70 percent, the statement said.
For larger companies, the share of BNDES financing will
increase to 70 percent from 50 percent.
For decades, Brazilian companies have been hooked on cheap
credit from BNDES. That reliance has helped weaken public
finances and Brazil is expected this year to post its widest
budget deficit in almost two decades.
Since its launch in 1952, BNDES has been Brazil's main
source of long-term corporate credit. Under left-leaning
President Dilma Rousseff it has lent about 720 billion reais
($188 billion) at subsidized rates funded mainly by government
bond sales, sparking a jump in debt.
According to the BNDES statement, borrowers will have their
credit pegged to the TJLP, the below-market, benchmark rate at
which BNDES lends. For purchases of trucks, BNDES will increase
the portion of the TJLP-linked credit, the statement said.
The central bank's benchmark Selic rate is 14.25 percent a
year, nearly double the TJLP rate of 7.5 percent.
The gap between the interest rate Brazil pays investors in
order to fund BNDES and the TJLP has reached 7.25 percent,
costing taxpayers almost 40 billion reais a year.
($1 = 3.8774 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)