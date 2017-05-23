(Adds Lula's defense response in fifth paragraph)
BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said
the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's
biggest bribery scheme.
Lula, a founder of the Workers Party (PT) that controlled
Brazil's presidency from 2003 until last year, is already facing
five separate trials on corruption charges with a ruling in the
first expected by July.
Under Brazilian law, it is now up to a federal judge to
decide if Lula will stand trial for the latest charges.
Prosecutors accused Lula of leading a scheme in which
politicians and executives at state-run oil company Petrobras
received bribes from companies seeking contracts for
public projects.
Lula's defense lawyers said in a statement that the new
charges were "frivolous" and part of political persecution of
the former leader who is leading opinion polls for next year's
presidential elections.
If Lula were convicted in any of the trials, and the ruling
was upheld by a second court, he would be legally disqualified
from running and likely go to prison.
Current Brazilian President Michel Temer is facing calls
for his resignation over corruption and said he would not step
down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.
Temer took office a year ago after the ouster of
Dilma Rousseff, who succeeded Lula.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Grant McCool and Andrew
Hay)