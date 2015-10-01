(Click on for a recent story on M&A advisory activity in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Oct 1 In the year through Sept. 30, companies
announced $24.507 billion worth of M&A transactions in Brazil, the lowest in a
decade, a Thomson Reuters deal intelligence report showed on Thursday. The value
of deals sank 44 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The number of deals announced rose 4 percent in the first nine months from a
year earlier, totaling 427 transactions.
RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF DEALS YEAR
(Jan 1-Sept 30 2015) EARLIER
RANKING
1 Rothschild $9.272 bln 2
2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc $6.619 bln 4
3 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $6.422 bln 5
4 Banco Bradesco SA $5.456 bln 11
5 JPMorgan Chase & Co $5.186 bln 8
6 HSBC Holdings Plc $5.145 bln -
7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA $4.906 bln 1
8 Banco Santander SA $4.614 bln 7
9 Deutsche Bank AG $3.677 bln 9
10 Credit Suisse Group AG $2.946 bln 3
INDUSTRY TOTAL $24.507 bln -
NUMBER OF DEALS:
FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF DEALS YEAR
(Jan 1-Sept 30 2015) EARLIER
RANKING
1 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA 31 1
2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 20 2
3 Rothschild 12 6
4 Banco Santander SA 10 3
5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc 8 8
6 BR Partners Banco de 7 17
Investimento
7 Credit Suisse Group AG 6 4
7 Citigroup Inc 6 12
7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6 8
10 Morgan Stanley & Co 5 8
INDUSTRY TOTAL 427 -
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)