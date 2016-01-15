SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Companies announced $45.959 billion worth of M&A transactions in Brazil last year, a Thomson Reuters deal intelligence report showed on Friday. The value of deals fell 30 percent from 2014. The number of deals announced last year rose 9.9 percent from the 582 transactions reported in 2014. The following is a table with the top-ten M&A advisors in Brazil last year, in ranking value and number of deals. RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET: FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF DEALS YEAR (Jan 1-Dec 31 2015) EARLIER RANKING 1 Banco Bradesco BBI SA $13.609 bln 12 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $13.379 bln 3 3 Rothschild $12.558 bln 2 4 Itaú BBA SA $10.476 bln 4 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc $9.110 bln 5 6 Banco Santander SA $8.663 bln 11 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co $5.950 bln 7 8 Credit Suisse Group AG $5.715 bln 1 9 HSBC Holdings Plc $5.679 bln - 10 Deutsche Bank AG $4.614 bln 8 INDUSTRY TOTAL $45.959 bln NUMBER OF DEALS: FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF DEALS YEAR (Jan 1-Dec 31 2015) EARLIER RANKING 1 Banco Itaú BBA SA 50 1 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 46 2 3 Banco Bradesco BBI SA 25 8 4 Rothschild 21 5 5 Banco Santander SA 12 3 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc 11 9 6 BR Partners Banco de 11 11 Investimento SA 8 Morgan Stanley & Co 10 7 8 Credit Suisse Group AG 10 4 8 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10 9 INDUSTRY TOTAL 640 - (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)