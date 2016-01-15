* Value of Brazil's M&A deals slumped 30 pct last year
* Bradesco tops ranking helped by $5.2 bln HSBC deal
* Bankers see M&A rising as recession gains momentum
* Multiples show Brazilian assets not in a fire sale
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Banco Bradesco BBI SA, which
ended last year as the top-ranked advisor for mergers and
acquisitions in Brazil for the first time in nearly two decades,
expects a worsening recession and weakening currency to fuel
takeover activity in coming months.
In a year when Latin America's largest economy shrank the
most in a quarter century and merger financing waned, Bradesco
BBI boosted revenue from M&A advisory by 30 percent, showcasing
the ability of CEO Renato Ejnisman and bankers Leandro Miranda
and Alessandro Farkuh to clinch bigger and more complex deals.
The investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's second biggest private-sector bank, advised on $13.609
billion worth of deals last year, data compiled by Thomson
Reuters deal intelligence showed on Friday.
It last topped local M&A rankings during a wave of state
asset sales in 1997.
Bradesco BBI worked on 25 deals last year, trailing local
rivals Itaú BBA SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, which
advised on 50 deals and 46 deals, respectively, the data showed.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual also ranked second in terms of deal
value, after working on $13.379 billion worth of transactions.
In terms of deal volume, Bradesco BBI got a boost in
rankings after handling Brazil's biggest acquisition last year -
Banco Bradesco's $5.2 billion takeover of HSBC Holdings Plc's
local unit in July.
In total, companies announced at least $45.959 billion worth
of M&A transactions in 2015, the lowest value in a decade and
down 30 percent from 2014, the data said. The number was
severely impacted by a 32 percent slump in the value of the
Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar.
In real-denominated terms, the value of Brazil M&A remained
fairly stable last year, the data showed.
About 640 deals were announced, 10 percent more than the 582
transactions of 2014. Dozens of deals, however, stalled amid
economic and political turmoil, including efforts to start
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
Ejnisman told Reuters that M&A activity this year will be
fueled by the growing need among large groups to reduce a record
debt burden by selling assets. Many Brazilian firms are facing
rising problems in rolling over or repaying their obligations.
Tie-ups could also be fed by the ongoing fallout from a
massive corruption probe at state firms that involved large
engineering conglomerates, which might need to shed assets, he
and other bankers said.
"Consolidation will be the name of the game, because many
players will need to either reduce their leverage, or cut their
costs, or try to set off a platform for future growth," he said.
LOCAL DOMINANCE
For the second year in three, Bradesco, Itaú and BTG Pactual
ranked among the top five M&A advisors in Brazil, highlighting
their long-term push to crowd out foreign rivals that
traditionally dominated M&A activity.
Unlike 1997, when Bradesco topped the ranking thanks to
proprietary deals, last year it advised more financial groups,
as well as multinational and local firms, said Miranda, who is
Bradesco BBI's head of investment banking.
Many bankers expect that long-awaited asset sales at
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
and other companies will start to gain traction early in 2016.
"There is growing interest for Brazilian assets from
strategic investors and financial sponsors as they focus more on
the opportunity than on the political turmoil," said Luiz Muniz,
head of Latin America at Rothschild, Brazil's No. 3 M&A advisor
in terms of deal value last year.
Advisory work should gain momentum as buyers focus on the
long-term advantages of Brazil, a market of 200 million people,
and seek top-notch assets made available by the recession and a
weaker currency, said Marco Gonçalves, head of M&A for BTG
Pactual.
While short-term currency swings seldom affect long-term
investment decisions such as takeovers, some bankers said buyers
worry that last year's plunge in the real could extend into
2016, weighing down returns.
NO EASY BARGAINS
Available assets include a stake in a company that operates
Viracopos international airport in Campinas, the fuel
distribution unit of Petrobras, and more than two dozen
companies in which BTG Pactual's merchant banking unit and
clients have stakes.
BTG Pactual is exiting assets following the arrest of
founder André Esteves, which alarmed investors and clients.
Those assets include parking lot, drugstore and fitness chain
companies, pools of loans, and an oil and gas producing venture
in Africa.
Even as Brazil braces for the longest and deepest recession
since 1901, bargains are scarce, BTG Pactual's Gonçalves said,
pointing to the multiples paid by acquirers last year.
Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd and Carlyle Group LP
paid 11 times annual operating earnings for 36 percent of Rede
D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's No. 1 hospital chain. In November,
J&F Investimentos SA, which oversees investments for Brazil's
billionaire Batista family, paid a 32 percent premium for a
majority stake in apparel maker Alpargatas SA.
That same month, Coty Inc clinched a last-minute deal for
the beauty care unit of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA, paying a
pro-forma 25 times earnings multiple to gain an edge in one of
the world's top consumer markets.
"Many believed that takeover costs would fall sharply in
dollar terms, and they did, but valuations remained surprisingly
resilient," said Ricardo Lacerda, founding partner of BR
Partners Banco do Investimento, the top-ranked local independent
advisor last year. "Brazil is not in a fire sale."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Paul Simao)