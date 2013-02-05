* Mantega says non-state banks to boost credit up to 17 pct
* Not the time to discuss fuel price hikes
(Adds Mantega comment, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 Brazilian banks plan to
boost credit in 2013 to boost the economy after last year's
limited lending growth weighed on economic activity, Finance
Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday.
Large non-government banks plan to increase lending between
15 percent and 17 percent this year, he said.
Brazil's economy has been growing below expectations, with a
0.9 percent expansion in the third quarter coming in at less
than half the 1.90 percent forecast by 40 economists surveyed by
Reuters.
In an attempt to boost growth, Brazil's Treasury has pumped
public money into state-controlled banks, such as Banco do
Brasil SA and Caixa Economico Federal, and ordered
them to boost lending and cut interest rates.
Meanwhile, non-government banks such as Itau-Unibanco
Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA have been
reluctant to expand credit or cut rates as quickly.
Mantega blamed such reluctance for the underperformance of
Brazil's economy.
NO FUEL DISCUSSION
Mantega also said it wants Brazilian fuel prices to be "more
linked" to world oil prices to help reduce losses at
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
or Petrobras.
Mantega, however, as chairman of the Petrobras board of
directors, has resisted such increases amid concerns they would
quicken inflation.
Petrobras on Monday reported full-year 2012 profit of 21.2
billion reais ($10.7 billion), its weakest annual result in
eight years. To preserve cash for investment after being unable
to raise domestic fuel prices to international levels, Petrobras
cut dividends for holders of common stock.
Petrobras common shares fell to 17.26 reais on Tuesday,
their weakest level in more than seven years.
The fuel price restrictions helped Petrobras' refining unit
lose 22.9 billion reais in 2012 - more than the entire
company-wide profit. Fuel price increases in June, July and
January have not been sufficient to stop the losses.
Despite such pressure on Petrobras' operations, Mantega said
on Tuesday now is not the time to discuss further fuel price
increases.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni, writing by Jeb Blount and Alonso
Soto; editing by G Crosse)