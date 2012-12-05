BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazil has extended for all of 2013 a multi-billion dollar credit line for businesses to bolster investment in capital goods, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, in the latest government move to support a slow-moving recovery.
Mantega said the credit line will be of 100 billion reais ($47.50 billion) in 2013.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend