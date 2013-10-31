DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
BRASILIA Oct 31 The Brazilian government is analyzing ways to reduce expenditures related to unemployment benefits, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday, in a bid to reach a key fiscal savings goal this year.
The surprise announcement came only hours after the central bank announced that the country's primary budget deficit swelled to its biggest in nearly five years in September.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.