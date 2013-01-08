* Gov't to exclude up to $19 bln to meet 2012 primary target
BRASILIA, Jan 8 Brazil will exclude more
investments than it anticipated to meet a key fiscal target in
2012 and could do the same to reach its goal this year, Finance
Minister Guido Mantega was quoted as saying in a Valor Economico
interview published on Tuesday.
Mantega said the government will likely exclude up to 39
billion reais ($19.27 billion) from its primary surplus target
of 139.8 billion reais in 2012 to meet the 2012 goal. The
government had originally said it was going to reduce about 25
billion reais from the target.
The government also plans to tap its sovereign wealth fund
and bring forward dividend payments from state-run enterprises
to meet the target after tax revenue fell well bellow
expectations in 2012.
This year the government could again exclude investments
from its flagship investment program, known as PAC, or from tax
deductions to meet the primary target of 155.9 billion reais,
Mantega said.
"There is in the budget of 2013 an exhaust valve of 25
billion reais that could be used," Mantega was quoted as saying
in Valor.
Analysts say the use of alternative accounting methods to
meet the fiscal goal deteriorates the fiscal discipline credited
with bringing about economic stability in a country plagued by
recurrent crises.