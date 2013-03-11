UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRASILIA, March 11 Inflation should ease more rapidly in Brazil after the government eliminated taxes on food staples and some toiletries, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.
Mantega said retail, supermarket and food industry executives are committed to reduce the prices of those products.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources