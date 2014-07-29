BRIEF-Merit Medical commences public offering of common stock
* Merit Medical announces commencement of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday he hopes that Argentina will not default on part of its debt as the neighboring country holds last-minute talks to avert its second moratorium this century.
"A default is not good for anybody," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Merit Medical announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage: